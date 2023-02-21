Joe Biden Poland Visit Live Updates: US prez kicks off two-day visit, meets Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda

Joe Biden Poland Visit Live Updates: US President Joe Biden kicked off his two-day visit to Warsaw ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He is due to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda. The White House said that Biden would deliver a speech in front of the Polish capital's Royal Castle in the evening, before meeting with representatives of other eastern European NATO countries on Wednesday.

Polish television showed Biden's Air Force One landing in Warsaw on Monday night. He came after a surprise hours-long stop in Kyiv where he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and offered Washington's "unwavering" support.