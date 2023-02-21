Joe Biden Poland Visit Live Updates: US prez kicks off two-day visit, meets Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda
Story highlights
Joe Biden Poland Visit Live Updates: US President Joe Biden kicked off his two-day visit to Warsaw ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He is due to meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda. The White House said that Biden would deliver a speech in front of the Polish capital's Royal Castle in the evening, before meeting with representatives of other eastern European NATO countries on Wednesday.
Polish television showed Biden's Air Force One landing in Warsaw on Monday night. He came after a surprise hours-long stop in Kyiv where he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and offered Washington's "unwavering" support.
Biden's visit to Poland comes at a time when Warsaw is seeking a greater US troop presence on its territory. On Sunday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said, "We are in the process of discussion with President Biden's administration about making their [troop] presence more permanent and increasing them," during an interview with US broadcaster CBS. Last June, Biden said the US would set up a new permanent army headquarters in Poland in response to Russian threats.
US President Joe Biden holds a meeting with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, the day after a surprise visit to Kyiv. Biden is on a visit to trip Washington's eastern European allies ahead of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.
US President Joe Biden received a honour guard welcome in Warsaw alongside Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda ahead of talks, and the February 24 anniversary of Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.