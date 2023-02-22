'Our support for Ukraine is unwavering,' says US President Joe Biden during his speech in Poland

United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday (Feb 21) began his remarks in Poland by declaring that "Kyiv stands proud, Kyiv stands strong, it stands tall most importantly it stands free," nearly one year after Russia's invasion. His address at the Royal Castle in Warsaw comes a day after his first visit to Ukraine.

"A dictator bent on rebuilding an empire will never be able to ease the people's love of liberty, brutality will never grind down the will of the free. Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia -- never," said the US president, seemingly referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He also asserted that freedom is at stake in the war.

Biden, reiterating his strong support for Ukraine, said that "there should be no doubt: out support for Ukraine will not waver, NATO will not be divided and we will not tire." He added that when Russia invaded it was just not Kyiv being tested, but the whole world.

During his speech, the US president said, Putin thought that NATO would fracture and divide but it is more united than ever before. "He thought he could weaponise energy, crack Europe's resolve, and instead we are working to end Europe's dependence from Russia's fossil fuels."

Watch | Biden’s five hours in Kyiv could spell disaster for Ukraine | WION Game Plan

Biden also listed some of the actions allegedly taken by Russia since the beginning of the conflict and accused Moscow of targetting civilians with death and destruction, as per CNN. He added, they used rape as a weapon of war and bombed train stations, maternity hospitals, schools and orphanages.

"No one, no one can turn away their eyes from the atrocities that Russia is committing. It is abhorrent. It is abhorrent. But extraordinarily, as well, has been the response of the Ukrainian people and the world," said the US president.

The US president also dismissed remarks made by his Russian counterpart, earlier in the day, who alleged that the West is plotting an attack on Moscow and said, "millions of Russian citizens who only want to live in peace with their neighbours are not the enemy." He added, "This war is never a necessity. It's a tragedy. President Putin chose this war."

The address in Warsaw came hours after the Russian president addressed a joint session of the parliament where accused the West of escalating the war in Ukraine. Following Biden's speech, Polish President Andrzej Duda gave thanks to his American counterpart for his support for Kyiv and said, "We stand in solidarity with Ukraine, and we will stand in solidarity with Ukraine."

(With inputs from agencies)