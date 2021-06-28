Therapy dogs help victims of Miami building collapse

After a deadly building collapse in Miami, some people who were buried deep down in the collapsed rubble have now found comfort in therapy dogs.

Several therapy dogs have already been coupled with surviving families from Argentina, another from Paraguay, and others who came in from Houston, Perez.

These dogs are trained to help victims work out their emotions, especially since the victims are going through panic and anxiety attacks.

"They're having panic attacks or anxiety problems and we have been able to let them work with the dogs, touching the dog, getting their emotions out," said Linda Perez, president of Boricuas de Corazon, a nonprofit group dedicated to helping disaster victims.

These therapy dogs have helped people gain sanity amid an emotional rollercoaster that the victims have been going through since the building collapse.

"They can feel the dog, they can be able to have that contact with their eyes. It's very neat. Animals are absorbing everything emotional that they are feeling at the same time and they can be able to be very relaxing for them," Perez said.

The dogs have helped the victims so much that one woman even requested an extended time period to keep the dog with her while she was waiting for her daughter to arrive, Perez informed.