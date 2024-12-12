Washington DC

Imagine a firearm with no serial number, no background check, and no way to trace its origin. Welcome to the world of ghost guns, a growing phenomenon that's prompting states to take action and raising questions about the balance between public safety and individual rights.

What are ghost guns?

Ghost guns are homemade firearms assembled from parts purchased online or created using 3D printers. They lack serial numbers, making them untraceable by law enforcement. This anonymity appeals to individuals seeking to bypass background checks and other legal restrictions.

The components used to assemble ghost guns are often sold online or at gun shows and do not meet the federal definition of a firearm until fully assembled. As a result, they can be sold without serial numbers or background checks. Advancements in 3D printing technology have further simplified the creation of these untraceable weapons. Due to their lack of serial numbers, it is impossible to know exactly how many exist, but thousands of ghost guns have been recovered from crime scenes in recent years.

The rise of ghost guns has prompted various U.S. state-level regulatory responses, each navigating the complexities of the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution (the right to bear arms).

US state-level regulatory responses

As of November 2024, 15 U.S. states have enacted regulations to address the proliferation of ghost guns. These measures vary but generally include requirements for serial numbers, background checks, and restrictions on undetectable or 3D-printed firearms.

1. California

Mandates serial numbers and background checks for firearm components. All ghost guns must be reported to authorities. The state also bans the production of undetectable plastic guns.

2. Colorado

Requires serial numbers for firearm components. The state focuses on ensuring that all firearm parts are serialized to aid in traceability.

3. Connecticut

Imposes serial numbers and background checks for components. All ghost guns must be reported to officials. Bans plastic undetectable guns.

4. Delaware

Requires serial numbers and background checks for components. Bans plastic undetectable guns and 3D-printed firearms. Prohibits the distribution of 3D printing instructions for guns.

5. Hawaii

Mandates serial numbers and background checks for components. All ghost guns must be reported. Bans 3D-printed firearms.

6. Illinois

Requires serial numbers and background checks for all firearms and components.

7. Maryland

Mandates serial numbers and background checks for all firearms and components. All ghost guns must be reported.

8. Massachusetts

Requires serial numbers and background checks for all firearms and components. All ghost guns must be reported.

9. Nevada

Mandates serial numbers and background checks for components.

10. New Jersey

Imposes serial numbers and background checks for components. All ghost guns must be reported. Bans 3D-printed guns and distribution of 3D printing instructions. Prohibits plastic undetectable guns.

11. New York

Requires serial numbers and background checks for components. All ghost guns must be reported. Bans plastic undetectable guns.

12. Oregon

Prohibits undetectable firearms, including 3D-printed guns. Requires serialization of all firearms, frames, and receivers.

13. Rhode Island

Mandates serial numbers and background checks for components. Bans 3D-printed guns.

14. Vermont

Requires serial numbers and background checks for all firearms and components.

15. Washington

Mandates serial numbers and background checks for components. Bans plastic undetectable guns.

Balancing regulations with second amendment rights

The regulation of ghost guns intersects with Second Amendment rights, leading to legal challenges and debates. Proponents of strict regulations argue that untraceable firearms pose significant public safety risks and that measures like serialization and background checks are reasonable controls. Opponents contend that building firearms at home is a longstanding tradition protected by the Second Amendment and that such regulations infringe upon individual rights.

The US Supreme Court has engaged with cases related to ghost gun regulations, reflecting the ongoing national debate over balancing public safety with constitutional rights. The outcomes of these cases will significantly influence future legislative efforts and the legal landscape surrounding ghost guns.

Finally, ghost guns present complex challenges at the intersection of technology, law, and individual rights. State-level regulations aim to address public safety concerns by imposing measures like serialization and background checks. However, these efforts must carefully navigate the protections afforded by the Second Amendment. As legal battles continue and technology evolves, the discourse on ghost guns remains a critical aspect of the broader conversation on gun control and constitutional rights in the United States.