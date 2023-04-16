China unveils electromagnetic gun that fires coin-shaped bullets, to be used for riot control: Report

China has unveiled a new electromagnetic gun, aimed at controlling riots, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Sunday, citing a programme aired on the state broadcaster CCTV on March 28.

The reports mentioned that the gun fires coin-shaped bullets and could minimise the risk of causing fatal injuries. The speed and force of the bullets can be controlled and it can allow the authorities to disperse crowds. Authorities will be able to suppress riots without causing serious harm to civilians.

The product shown in a military technology programme was described as "non-lethal". However, it could reportedly penetrate the wood and shatter glass bottles.

The China-based Global Times reported that the electromagnetic gun was comparatively superior to traditional firearms when it went through a firing test. It has low noise, little muzzle flash and low recoil.

The gun is known as the CS/LW21 and it is a handheld electromagnetic launcher. As mentioned by the news outlet, experts belive that technology marks a development trend for future weapons.

The gun was jointly developed by China North Industries Group Corporation Limited and other technology teams.

As quoted by SCMP, the gun's designer, Lei Fengqiao, told CCTV: "The gun is designed like coil guns, which use electric power to accelerate the projectile. When the nine-level coil is electrified, corresponding magnetic fields are formed, which allow the bullet to be sucked out by a relay race method."

"It is powered by a built-in lithium-ion battery tha can continuously fire hundreds of rounds when fully charged. The charging time is also very short, with little influence from temperature," Lei added.

