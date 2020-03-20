The face mask: More than protective gear!

With the onslaught of coronavirus induced panic buying along with global air pollution, face masks have become an inseparable part of our lives.

Along with hand sanitisers, masks are currently one of the most sought-after items.

Everyone across the world is sporting a mask right now, ranging from offices to public spaces to modes of public transport.

Masks are no longer just protective gear, they’re also a fashion statement and a political tool.

To understand how face masks gained such a strong symbolic identity, we need to understand its history.

Almost two centuries ago in 1897, the face mask made its debut in Paris. French surgeon Paul Berger wore it while performing a surgery.

Also read: Coronavirus versus the internet: Who will win?

In 1910, the mask made its way to China, and soon became a symbol of medical modernity. As the Pneumonic Plague hit the globe, the mask was seen as the primary preventive measure.

Later, with the advent of the Spanish Flu, the masks became a global phenomenon.

By 1918, everyone was trying to get hold of a surgical mask to protect themselves.

In the years following World War I, masks became a symbol of caring for the community. In China, they featured in the Communist Party's health campaigns.

In 2002, the world was hit with yet another epidemic, this time it was called SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome).

The demand for masks rose across Hong Kong, South East Asia and East Asia.

People were advised to wear a mask, and not to sneeze on others.

As times changed, so did the role of the face masks.

Also read: Coronavirus pandemic: NASA suspends work on Moon rocket

In 2014, the surgical masks walked the runway in the China Fashion Week.

In 2015, designer Mash Ma brought it to the ramps of Paris. This time, it was studded with Swarovskis.

Soon, rappers were seen wearing masks.

For Ayleo and Mateo Bowles, it became a shield against those making fun of their facial expressions.

Masks and 2019

During the Hong kong protests, masks were a sign of unity, of exercising political dissent, of defiance, of anonymity, and most importantly - of revolution!

When pollution cast its spell on the Indian capital city, New Delhi, masks became a symbol of one’s struggle for survival.

Also read: Can the duration of COVID-19 treatment be minimised by using a combination of drugs?

When Australia was burning, masks assumed the role of harbingers of climate crisis.

From an air filter, to an Instagram prop, and an emblem of our fight against another pandemic, the surgical masks have come a long way.

Today, they come in different colours, shapes and styles.

They can be found in the pharmacies and also at designer stores.

Masks are a modern day shield against 21st century battles, be it climate change, autocracy, or pandemics.