/The corruption case that led to travel ban on Spain's PM’s wife | WION Explains

A Spanish court has ordered Begona Gomez, the wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, to stand trial on corruption-related charges and barred her from leaving the country while legal proceedings are underway.

Judge Juan Carlos Peinado directed Gomez to surrender her passport and report to the court twice a month until the conclusion of the trial. Spanish authorities have also been instructed to enforce the travel restriction at airports and border crossings.

The court has not yet announced a trial date. The case is expected to have major political ramifications for Sanchez’s minority coalition government, which has faced sustained pressure from opposition parties over the investigation.

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Why has Gomez been banned from leaving Spain?

The travel ban is part of precautionary measures imposed by the court after Gomez was formally charged in April with embezzlement, influence peddling, corruption in business dealings and misappropriation of public funds.

According to court documents, the investigation focuses on the creation and management of an academic chair at Complutense University of Madrid, which Gomez co-directed.

Prosecutors are examining whether Gomez used her position as the prime minister’s wife to promote private interests and secure undue advantages. Judge Peinado has alleged that the university's role served as a platform for private professional development linked to Gomez.