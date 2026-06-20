/NEET-UG 2026: After blaming technical glitch, NTA now claims student chose Abu Dhabi via own login

National Testing Agency (NTA) has clarified that a NEET-UG 2026 candidate from Nagpur, who had alleged that he was wrongly allotted an examination centre in Abu Dhabi due to a technical glitch, had himself selected the overseas city using his registered login credentials. The clarification was issued a day before the NEET-UG examination scheduled to be held on June 21, amid concerns raised over the candidate's centre allotment.

Also read: Rajasthan man arrested for selling fake NEET papers on Telegram despite app ban

According to the NTA, an examination of its digital records showed that the request to change the examination city was made through the candidate's own account during the correction window provided to applicants.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"NTA's web-activity records indicate that the city change in this case was made through the candidate's own registered login during the open correction window, with a consistent single-user access pattern," the agency said in a statement.

The agency further maintained that its records did not indicate any technical malfunction or unauthorised access in the case. Instead, it said the change was made using the candidate's authenticated credentials during the period when candidates were allowed to modify their examination city preferences.