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NEET-UG 2026: After blaming technical glitch, NTA now claims student chose Abu Dhabi via own login

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 16:42 IST | Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 17:04 IST
NEET-UG 2026: After blaming technical glitch, NTA now claims student chose Abu Dhabi via own login

File image for representation Photograph: (ANI)

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The NTA clarified that a Nagpur NEET-UG 2026 candidate, who blamed a technical glitch for his Abu Dhabi exam centre allotment, had actually selected the overseas city themselves during the correction window.

National Testing Agency (NTA) has clarified that a NEET-UG 2026 candidate from Nagpur, who had alleged that he was wrongly allotted an examination centre in Abu Dhabi due to a technical glitch, had himself selected the overseas city using his registered login credentials. The clarification was issued a day before the NEET-UG examination scheduled to be held on June 21, amid concerns raised over the candidate's centre allotment.

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According to the NTA, an examination of its digital records showed that the request to change the examination city was made through the candidate's own account during the correction window provided to applicants.

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"NTA's web-activity records indicate that the city change in this case was made through the candidate's own registered login during the open correction window, with a consistent single-user access pattern," the agency said in a statement.

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The agency further maintained that its records did not indicate any technical malfunction or unauthorised access in the case. Instead, it said the change was made using the candidate's authenticated credentials during the period when candidates were allowed to modify their examination city preferences.

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The controversy emerged after reports claimed that the Nagpur-based candidate had been allotted an examination centre in Abu Dhabi despite not opting for the overseas location, prompting questions over the examination body's allotment process.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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