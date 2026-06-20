/NEET 2026 re-exam: NTA conducts nationwide mock drills, highlights new safeguards. Can it restore students' trust? | WION Decodes

With less than 24 hours to go before the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has rolled out what it describes as a "comprehensive security framework" to ensure the integrity of the national entrance test. The move comes after the original May 3 exam was scrapped amid allegations of a coordinated paper leak that triggered nationwide outrage and forced a re-test for nearly 23 lakh aspirants.

To test its preparedness, the NTA will conduct a nationwide mock drill today (Saturday, Jun 20), reviewing everything from question paper transportation to candidate verification and centre-level security protocols.

The examination will be held in pen-and-paper mode from 2 pm to 5:15 pm across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. More than 22.79 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the test.

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What new safeguards have been introduced by NTA?

The agency, as per reports, has introduced multiple layers of security aimed at preventing any repeat of the controversy that derailed the original examination.

Confidential examination materials (question papers) are being transported in GPS-enabled vehicles under police escort, while examination centres have been equipped with CCTV surveillance and real-time monitoring systems. Aadhaar-based biometric authentication has also been made mandatory, although candidates facing technical issues or fingerprint mismatches will be allowed entry after manual verification.

More than two lakh personnel, including observers, invigilators, district officials and police personnel, have been deployed across 551 Indian cities and 14 overseas centres.

The NTA has also taken the unusual step of temporarily restricting access to Telegram in India until June 22, arguing that the platform was being misused by cheating networks to circulate fake question papers and create fabricated evidence of leaks.

To ensure candidates' convenience, examination centres have been equipped with adequate drinking water, sanitation facilities, electricity backup, fans and medical support. Additional biometric devices and trained staff have also been deployed to streamline verification procedures.

How are students and parents reacting?

Student reactions remain mixed. Many aspirants have welcomed the stricter measures, particularly the crackdown on Telegram. Several students told ANI that stronger monitoring was necessary to protect candidates who had spent months preparing for the examination. "This is a good step, but the main focus should be on the root cause. Those who indulge in leaking examination papers should be identified," a Delhi-based aspirant told the news agency.

Others, however, remain unconvinced. Some students argued that restricting a single platform would not eliminate malpractice, especially when leaked material can quickly migrate to other social media networks. "... Students work extremely hard to crack these exams... The government's ban on Telegram until exams end is right, as leaks spread fast online. Other such platforms could also be restricted for a limited time to stop paper leaks..." sn Indore based student said.

A section of aspirants also pointed out that Telegram is widely used for legitimate study material and revision resources. "... Other social media platforms should also be monitored, with strict checks. The NTA should be aware of this. Simply banning Telegram won't help much, as many students use it for free study resources..." noted a student from Kota.

What logistical challenges remain?

Despite the heightened security, managing nearly 23 lakh candidates remains a massive challenge. Authorities would need to coordinate secure paper delivery, biometric verification, crowd management and emergency response across thousands of centres.

Candidates have been advised to reach centres early and verify locations through admit cards rather than relying solely on navigation apps.

Meanwhile, a bizarre case of a NEET aspirant being allotted an examination centre in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, despite opting for Nagpur as his preferred test city, has also come to light.

Will these measures restore trust?

This remains the biggest question. Recently, India has seen a massive wave of student protests, partially triggered by a satirical movement known as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). The organisation launched by Abhijeet Dipke has already held protests that saw thousands take to the streets in Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow and Amritsar. The party, which has the resignation of Indian Education Minister Dharmendra Prasad among its primary demands, has scheduled another protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday (Jun 20) - the same day as the NEET re-examination nationwide mock drill. In an unusual request to his fellow 'cockroaches', Dipke has asked supporters to carry ‘thalis’ and ‘chamach’ to the gathering.