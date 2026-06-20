/Cockroach Janta Party heads to Jantar Mantar again; Dipke asks supporters to bring 'thali' and 'chamach'. Here's why

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has asked supporters of the satirical movement to come to Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday (Jun 20) armed with plates and spoons rather than placards alone. This comes as the organisation ramps up its campaign over alleged examination irregularities, including the NEET paper leak controversy.

Ahead of the protest, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke released a video message asking participants to bring a "thali" and a "chamach" to the demonstration.

"All the cockroaches joining tomorrow's protest at Jantar Mantar should carry a thali and a chamach with you. You know the rest of the story," Dipke said in a video shared on social media.

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Why 'thali' and 'chamach'?

The symbolism appears to be a direct reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, when citizens were urged to clap and bang utensils from balconies and terraces to express gratitude towards frontline workers.

The planned gathering, scheduled for 1 pm, will be the group's second major protest at Jantar Mantar after its June 6 demonstration. According to the organisation, Delhi Police has granted permission for the event.

The Cockroach Janta Party, which emerged from online youth activism and political satire, has increasingly focused its campaign on examination-related controversies. The group is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, arguing that accountability is needed following allegations of paper leaks and irregularities in competitive examinations.

In recent weeks, the movement has organised protests in several cities, including Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow and Amritsar.

Cockroach Janta Party appeals to PM Modi

Ahead of Saturday's protest, Dipke also addressed a public appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking financial assistance for families of students who allegedly died by suicide amid ongoing examination controversies.

In a letter, Dipke said that multiple student deaths had occurred in recent weeks and argued that uncertainty surrounding examinations and possible re-tests had contributed to growing anxiety among candidates and their families.

"I am writing to you today with a heavy heart, to bring your urgent attention to an escalating crisis that threatens the very future of our nation, the lives and mental well-being of our young students," he wrote.

The activist further urged the Centre to provide compensation of ₹1 crore to affected families and reiterated his demand for the education minister's removal.