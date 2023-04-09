The Capitals: Beijing's charm offensive, Jerusalem on the boil, and more

Hello and Welcome. This is The Capitals.

Your weekly round-up of news and views from the corridors of power, all over the world.

This week, the capitals of China, European Union, Israel, Uganda, Bulgaria and Rwanda witnessed among the most significant of all events of reckoning.

Beijing, China

Chinese leader Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron arrive for the official welcoming ceremony in Beijing on April 6, 2023 | AFP

In Beijing, French President Emmanuel Macron found what he might be missing in Paris these days: Pomp and pageantry.

Macron was welcomed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping's charm offensive. The French leader called on Beijing to help make "lasting peace" in Ukraine. But it remains unclear how China's "no-limits" friendship with Russia would stand the test of bringing peace in Ukraine amid ongoing Russian offensive.

After being back in Paris, Macron warned European Union must resist pressure to become "America's followers". Beijing effect on Paris? One wonders.

Brussels, European Union

Finland's flag (R) at the headquarters of North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Brussels, Belgium on April 4, 2023 | Screengrab from Reuters video

Finland's flag was raised at NATO headquarters in Brussels this week. The Scandinavian nation became the 31st member of the US-led military alliance. Russia has called it an assault on its security, and has warned Finland of "countermeasures". Blocking the expansion of NATO has long remained a goal of Russian President Vladimir Putin's leadership. It remains to be seen how Finland getting into NATO will pan out for war in Ukraine.

Jerusalem, Israel

Israeli security forces are seen during the expulsion of worshipers from Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem | AFP

This week, Israel's self-proclaimed contested capital yet again saw an escalation of country's existential conflict with Palestine.

It began when Israeli police clashed with Muslim worshipers in the compound of holy Al-Aqsa mosque, defying long-standing compromise on compound's management. Hours after Israeli police pushed back worshipers at the mosque, a barrage of rockets from Gaza strip set off air sirens in southern Israel. The cross-border exchange of fire in Gaza has stoked fears of further violence in the volatile West Asian region.

Kampala, Uganda

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni | AFP

In Uganda's capital Kampala, President Yoweri Museveni called on African leaders to "reject the promotion of homosexuality". The Ugandan president is set to sign a bill that will impose death penalty against same-sex activities.

But Kampala's anti-LGBTQ move has not gone unchallenged.

Protests broke out this week in South Africa's administrative capital Pretoria against Ugandan president Museveni, as activists marched to Ugandan High Commission and called on South African government to speak out against the proposed law. Meanwhile, the UN high commissioner for human rights has urged President Museveni to not sign the regressive bill. A request Museveni does not appear very keen to follow up.

Sofia, Bulgaria

Bulgaria's former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov (L) speaks to a citizen as he leaves a polling station after casting his ballot during the country's parliamentary elections in Sofia on April 2, 2023 | AFP

This week, the eastern European country had its fifth election in last two years. But like the results of previous four, the latest election is also expected to fade into a political deadlock. The leaders of two parties with most votes have ruled out a coalition. Following this, another temporary cabinet or election is likely to be Bulgaria's next moment of political reckoning.

Kigale, Rwanda

Paul Rusesabagina alongside an official poster of 2004 film 'Hotel Rwanda' | Reuters

This week, Paul Rusesabagina, Rwanda's most famous political prisoner, and hero of the film 'Hotel Rwanda', was freed from a prison in Kigale. Paul was depicted in the 2004 film about genocide in his country in which hundreds of thousands were killed. The film showed him as savior of more than 1,200 people at the luxury hotel he managed during the genocide. Paul was arrested in Kigale and subsequently charged with terrorism in 2020 after a trial.

Paul reunited with his tearful family at a U.S. Army base in Texas this week.

His freedom marks an end to months of campaign for his release from the likes of Scarlett Johansson and Don Cheadle, the actor who portrayed Paul's role in Hotel Rwanda.

That's all for The Capitals now. See you next weekend.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE