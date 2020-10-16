Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha refuses to quit; warns use of law

After continous protests in the country, Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has slammed the locals on the street and has said he will not quit.

”I’m not quitting,” Prayuth told reporters after an emergency cabinet meeting on Friday. The statement came after tens of thousands of protestors took to streets to protest against the monarchy and the ruling government.

The protestors defied the ban on demonstrations and all other coronavirus-related restrictions to come out and protest against the powers of King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s monarchy, and asked for the removal of Prayuth.

Thailand has imposed a ban on gatherings of more than five people on Thursday. The protests have been going on continuously for more than three months now. Despite the ban, the locals staged on the biggest protests in the capital city Bangkok today.

This angered the much-criticised Prime Minister who said, “The government must use the emergency decree. We have to proceed because the situation became violent … It is being used for 30 days, or less if the situation eases.”

He further warned the locals to be vary of their actions saying, "Just wait and see … If you do wrong, we will use the law."

The government has also blocked 'Change.org' as petition against the King was gaining traction on the internet.

Parliamentary opposition parties also raised their concerns against the emergency measures. “Pheu Thai Party calls on General Prayuth Chan-ocha and the state officials to lift the emergency decree and to stop intimidating the people in all manners and to release those who were arrested immediately,” said the party, which has the most seats in parliament.

