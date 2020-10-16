Thousands protest in Bangkok, defy Thai government's emergency decree

Thousands of protesters turned up on the streets in Bangkok to denounce the government's move to invoke the emergency decree even as police made several arrests on Thursday.

Watch:

The demonstrators targeted both King Maha Vajiralongkorn as well as Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to demand political reforms.

Police said there were at least 10,000 protesters in central Bangkok on Thursday. "All protesters will be prosecuted," Piya Tawichai, deputy head of Bangkok police, said, adding,"I would like us to warn the children and youth: participating in these protests could impact you in the future."

The protesters have however decided to return as student leader Jutatip Sirikhan called everyone at 5 pm on Friday.

The government had earlier banned political gatherings of five or more people and censured news and online publication over national security issues.

Riot police earlier had dispersed protesters who had gathered outside the Prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's office.

Amid the large scale anti-government protests, police said it had arrested protest leaders Parit Chiwarak and rights lawyer Arnon Nampa. Arnon said he faces sedition charges over a speech two months ago, while Panusaya urged protesters to keep fighting.

The European Union has called Thailand to respect the rights of detainees and urged restraint.