Thai protesters demand PM resignation with 'Hunger Games' salute

Thousands of Thai protesters marched on the prime minister's office to demand his resignation Thursday after scuffling with royalists opposed to the youth-led movement's calls for reforms to the monarchy.

Thai anti-government protesters and royalist supporters of king Maha Vajiralongkorn staged rival shows of force on either side of a Bangkok street with three-finger "Hunger Games" salutes on Wednesday with political tension growing after three months of demonstrations.

In “The Hunger Games,” a three-fingered salute is a symbol of political dissent and indicates resistance.

Several hundred protesters at the democracy monument repeated their call for the departure of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha, a former junta leader, and a new constitution. They gave their trademark three-finger salute.

Just a couple of dozen metres away, hundreds of royalists assembled with members of security forces, all of them clad in the royal yellow colour, hours before a royal motorcade was due to pass along the road.

Despite one brief fistfight, the two sides largely kept apart, but the standoff revived fears of trouble in a country that suffered a decade of street violence between supporters and opponents of the establishment before a 2014 coup.

Royalist leader buddha Issara said the protesters could demand democracy, but must not call for reforms of the monarchy, as some have done.

"They must not touch on the institution," he told reporters. "We will not accept any booing or raising three or four fingers during the motorcade as well."

Protesters made a rare direct challenge to the king on Tuesday, chanting at his passing convoy after 21 activists were arrested during scuffles with police. Police said detainees would be charged with public order offences on Wednesday.

