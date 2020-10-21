Thailand's PM Prayuth Chan-ocha ready to lift lockdown; protestors demand resignation

As the protests against the government and the royal family are increasing in Thailand, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has declared that he is planning to lift the emergency measures that had been imposed last week.

The government had claimed that the state imposed restrictions such as a limit on maximum people allowed to gather and social distancing to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Also read| Thai government shuts news site linked to ex-PM amid protests

However, the locals believe this is the PM's way of silencing the rising voices against him.

"I will make the first move to de-escalate this situation. I am currently preparing to lift the state of severe emergency in Bangkok and will do so promptly if there are no violent incidents," he said in an address to the nation.

The measures he talked about was a limit on political and public gatherings of five or more people and the publication of information deemed to threaten security.

Have a look| Fight against crown: Thailand locals stages biggest pro-democracy protest in Bangkok

"We must now step back from the edge of the slippery slope that can easily slide to chaos," Prayuth added.

However, the protestors are not happy with this. The Thai protest leader, Tattep Ruangprapaikitseree, said he and other protesters want the Prime Minister to resign, and not just lift the restrictions.

"Prayuth must resign first and that is the easiest thing to do," Ruangprapaikitseree said.

The protestors have accused the PM of manipulating the elections held last year to continue his power in the office. He has also been accused of helping the royal family use the military to their own use.

Prayuth, now, is asking the protestors to draw back their protests and discuss the raised points in the parliament"The protesters have made their voices and views heard," Prayuth said. "It is now time for them to let their views be reconciled with the views of other segments of Thai society."