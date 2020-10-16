Fight against crown: Thailand locals stages biggest pro-democracy protest in Bangkok
Thousands of protestors took to streets in the capital city of Thailand Bangkok to protest against the rule of monarch and the ruling government's 'unjustified' restrictions and repeated tries of saving the Thai royal family
Street power
Thousands of protesters turned up on the streets in Bangkok to protest against the government's move to invoke the emergency decree.
Jutatip Sirikhan
Student Union of Thailand president Jutatip Sirikhan (centre R) also took part in the protests and addressed the thousands of the people who had gathered in Bangkok.
Three finger salute
Pro-democracy protesters hold up the three-finger salute during the anti-government rally in Bangkok. This particular salute has lately become popular as a pro-democracy symbol.
Water canons
The local police retaliated with water canons as the protestors took to streets. The police also made several arrests on Thursday with at least 10,000 protesters in central Bangkok.
Umbrella movement
Protestors gathered and used umbrellas with the reference to the 'Umbrella movement'.
King Maha Vajiralongkorn
The protestors are raising their voices against the royal family of Thailand led by the King Maha Vajiralongkorn who was officially named Crown Prince in 1972. The protestors are seeking scrapping of lese majeste laws against insulting the king and they want the king to relinquish the personal control he took over a palace fortune estimated in the tens of billions of dollars, and some units of the army.
Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha
The protestors are also seeking resignation of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. However, after an emergency cabinet meeting, Prayuth told the local reporters, "I'm not quitting". He further warned the locals to be vary of their actions saying, "Just wait and see … If you do wrong, we will use the law."