Fight against crown: Thailand locals stages biggest pro-democracy protest in Bangkok

King Maha Vajiralongkorn

The protestors are raising their voices against the royal family of Thailand led by the King Maha Vajiralongkorn who was officially named Crown Prince in 1972. The protestors are seeking scrapping of lese majeste laws against insulting the king and they want the king to relinquish the personal control he took over a palace fortune estimated in the tens of billions of dollars, and some units of the army.

(Photograph:AFP)