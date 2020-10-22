Thailand PM Prayut revokes emergency measures amid protests

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha today revoked emergency measures banning gatherings of more than four people amid large scale street protests against the government and the monarchy.

"The prime minister has announced the announcement of the severe state of emergency dated 15 October is revoked starting from October 22 at 12 pm (0500 GMT)," a government statement said on Thursday.

The emergency measure was imposed last week as anti-government protesters took to the streets to demonstrate against measures over democratic reforms in the country. Demonstrators had earlier marched on government house as the protests entered its first week.

Prayut had said he was preparing to lift the state of emergency in Bangkok amid anti-government chants.

Bangkok's victory monument was flooded with protesters on Wednesday as the country's capital raged against the government even as riot police lined up the streets and put barbed wire to stop the crowd.

The protesters have been demanding the prime minister to step down and the powers of King Maha Vajiralongkorn to be curbed.

The country's court had earlier banned Voice TV partly owned by exiled former PM Thaksin Shinawatra, however, the Bangkok's criminal court backtracked on the ruling amid government crackdown on the media and as it indicated three other media outlets were under investigation.