Thailand authorities restrict Telegram app over protests

Authorities in Thailand have imposed curbs on messaging app Telegram to try to stop three months of protests against the government and monarchy.

They also said on Monday they had ordered an investigation of four news outlets under emergency measures introduced last week.

Police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk also told reporters on Monday that he had ordered the digital ministry to restrict Free Youth's group on Telegram, a messaging application that protesters used to coordinate in recent days.

The ministry's spokesman declined to verify another document apparently signed by him, that asked internet service providers and mobile operators to "suspend Telegram" completely.

The announcement prompted anger from media groups and accusations of an attack on press freedom by the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, the former junta leader the protesters are seeking to drive from office.

According to a police document dated October 16, investigations have been ordered into content from four media outlets as well as the Facebook page of a protest group.

A spokesman for the digital ministry said it had requested court orders to take down content by the four media outlets and the Facebook page of the protest group Free Youth, among more than 300,000 pieces of content it said violated Thai laws over the last week.

The Manushya Foundation, an independent group which campaigns for online freedom, called the measures an attempt to silence free media.

The government ordered a ban on news and online information that could affect national security last Thursday as it also banned political gatherings of more than five people in the face of the growing challenge.

Protests have taken place every day since they were banned on Thursday, and Sunday's demonstrations drew tens of thousands of people in Bangkok and across the country. Police gave a figure of 20,000 protesters in the capital.

Protesters planned to gather again at three locations in Bangkok in late afternoon on Monday.