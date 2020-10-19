MilkTeaAlliance makes anti-China wave in Thailand, Hong Kong and Taiwan

As protests continue in Thailand, activists in Thailand, Hong Kong and Taiwan critical of President Xi's authoritarian government in China have formed an online movement dubbed the "Milk Tea Alliance".

The alliance has been named due to their shared love for sugary drink. Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong had recently tweeted in support of Thai protesters amid anti-government protests in Thailand over the newly formed online alliance.

When the authorities banned the website in Thailand, #MilkTeaAliance will help to spread the petition! I have sign on it already. Let us say no to political censorship. https://t.co/GOqs5FGkG2 — Joshua Wong 黃之鋒 😷 (@joshuawongcf) October 18, 2020 ×

"Their determination for #Thailanddemocracy cannot be deterred," he said.

Several online memes of the three-fingered salute have spread online ensuring worldwide coverage for the movement with the #MilkTeaAlliance hashtag trending on social media.

Really? And do you know?😊



HONGKONG IS A COUNTRY

TAIWAN IS A COUNTRY https://t.co/uCmUGCr3id — Kadeart 🍄 lll (@kadeart) October 17, 2020 ×

In fact, the three-fingered salute from "The Hunger Games" movies has become the symbol of protesters in Thailand as demonstrators comprising of a large number of students have been demanding political reforms and curbs on monarchy's power.

Francis, a student activist who is also a member of the milk tea alliance accused of violence against the Queen from royal motorcade incident. He is facing life imprisonment. #16ตุลาไปราชประสงค์ #MilkTeaAliance https://t.co/11Mog5qUuT — Jiraporn Kuhakan (@KuhakanJiraporn) October 16, 2020 ×

The salute in Thailand had first emerged in 2014 as a signal of defiance against the military regime which had seized power in a coup.

Protesters have been demanding coup leader, former army chief Prayut Chan-O-Cha to step down amid growing corruption and lack of reforms in the country.

The protesters have borrowed openly from Hong Kong demonstrators where thousands of anti-China protesters mainly students had taken to the streets earlier this year to protest against the national security law imposed by China.

The protests in Hong Kong had started last year as demonstrators called for greater democracy and transparency in government even as Hong Kong officials crackdown on the protesters.



