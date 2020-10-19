Police in Thailand investigate media coverage over protests

Police in Thailand said on Monday that it will investigate media coverage over protests taking place in the country to curb “distorted information”.

Deputy police spokesman Kissana Phataracharoen confirmed the probe and said the protests are causing ''unrest and confusion in society''.

Under existing laws, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission and the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society are empowered to ban broadcasts and block internet content.

Police themselves can also do so under the emergency decree, which went into effect October 15, a day after protesters heckled a royal motorcade in once unthinkable scene in a country where the monarchy is protected by strict laws and treated with reverence.

The censorship request calls for blocking access four news outlets in particular, namely Voice TV, The Reporters, The Standard, Prachatai, and Free Youth.

The announcement prompted anger from media groups and accusations of an attack on press freedom by the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, the former junta leader the protesters are seeking to drive from off.

The government ordered a ban on news and online information that could affect national security last Thursday as it also banned political gatherings of more than five people in the face of the growing challenge.

Protests have taken place every day since then, the latest drawing tens of thousands of people in Bangkok and across the country. Police gave a figure of 20,000 protesters in the capital.

"We will prosecute everyone," deputy Bangkok police chief Piya Tawichai said, adding that 74 protesters had been arrested since Oct. 13.

Protesters seek the removal of Prime Minister Prayuth, accusing him of engineering last year's election to keep hold of power he first seized in a 2014 coup. He says the election was fair.

The protesters have also grown more vocal in demanding reforms to the monarchy to reduce the powers of King Maha Vajiralongkorn. The Royal Palace has made no comment on the protests or protesters' demands.

Protesters have said they will demonstrate every day, but had yet to set out a plan for protests on Monday.

Prayuth has said he will not quit. Speaking at Government House on Monday, Prayuth said he supported a proposal for a special parliament session to discuss the situation. His supporters have a majority in parliament.

"We are just asking people not to do wrong and destroy the government and people’s property," he said. "What the government needs to do is to protect the monarchy."