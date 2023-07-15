Thailand: Move Forward's Pita Limjaroenrat to withdraw from PM race if he loses another vote

Thailand election-winning Move Forward Party’s leader and frontrunner to become the country’s next prime minister, Pita Limjaroenrat, on Saturday (July 15) said he will withdraw his candidacy if parliament does not endorse him next week. The move will also pave the way for his political ally to lead the new government if his PM bid fails. Pita’s PM run so far The 42-year-old could not muster up enough support due to a host of abstentions and votes against him, on Thursday and failed to get the desired majority vote in the country’s 749-member parliament to become the next PM.

The votes come months after his party won the most seats in the May elections, supported mainly by young Thais eager for progressive reforms after nearly a decade of army-backed rule in Thailand.

However, Pita’s leadership bid was foiled, last week, after new election rules were amended post the 2014 military coup, in line with which the party with the most parliament seats needs the backing of some military-appointed 250 senators in the parliament.

Pita failed to secure a 375 votes majority in the parliament after only 324 people supported him, 182 voted against him, and 199 lawmakers abstained. Out of which only 13 senators backed him. At the time, he had accepted defeat and said, “I accept but will not give up.” What now? The Thai PM frontrunner said that he will face another vote on Wednesday. However, if he fails again Pita said he would support a candidate from coalition partner Pheu Thai party. “I’d like to apologise that we haven’t succeeded,” said Pita, in a video address posted on social media.

“If it becomes clear that Move Forward Party cannot realistically lead government formation then I am...open to having the party that came second, which is Pheu Thai, to lead,” he added.

Pita said all Move Forward members of parliament will back Pheu Thai’s PM candidates.

Pheu Thai, which came second in the election and is Move Forward’s key partner in the eight-party alliance, holds 141 seats in the Lower House, 10 less than Move Forward; together they hold the majority 312 seats in the 500-seat Lower House. On the other hand, all 250 senators were appointed under the junta-drafted constitution.

Pheu Thai’s candidates for PM include real estate tycoon Srettha Thavisin and Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the daughter and niece of former premiers Thaksin Shinawatra and Yingluck Shinawatra, both of whom were overthrown after coups.

Pita also urged his supporters, on Saturday, to come up with creative ways in urging senators to back the Move Forward leader in the upcoming round of voting. “I alone can’t change the senators’ mind. Therefore, I ask everybody to help with this mission…Send a message to the senators in every way possible, every way you can think of,” said Pita.

(With inputs from agencies)



