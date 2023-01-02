Thai Ly Hao Nam: Rescuers battle to save boy from 35-metre hole in Vietnam

Rescuers worked round the clock to save a 10-year-old boy who fell into a 35-metre deep hole on a construction site two days ago, news agency AFP reported on Monday (January 2).

The boy, who has been identified as Thai Ly Hao Nam, fell into the shaft of a hollow concrete pillar which is just 25 centimetres wide. Reports mentioned that the pillar is part of a new bridge being built in the southern Dong Thap province.

An emergency worker told the French news agency AFP that they are trying their best. The worker said further, "We cannot tell the boy's condition yet."

As per the rescuer, the boy was believed to be looking for scrap metal with his friends when he fell into the narrow shaft.

Local media reports stated and also images from the site reveal that the rescuers have tried drilling and softening the surrounding soil to try to pull the pillar up to save Nam.

The Vietnamese Tuoi Tre newspaper reported that the authorities "are not sure about the current condition of the boy. He has stopped interacting with the outside though oxygen had always been pumped into the" hole.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked federal-level rescuers on Monday to join efforts by local authorities to save the boy.

