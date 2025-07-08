/'20 kids dead and you take a vacation?': Texas Senator Cruz was vacationing in Greece during deadly floods and this is not the first time

As families in Texas faced a deadly flooding emergency, Senator Ted Cruz was seen sightseeing at the Parthenon in Athens, Greece, a day after the Guadalupe River burst its banks, sweeping away more than 20 girls and causing catastrophic damage across Kerr County.

Cruz, who was on holiday with his wife Heidi, posted on X around 9 am on 4 July about the unfolding disaster, hours after the worst flooding had already hit. He wrote, “Heidi and I continue to lift up in prayer the families of the victims.”

A repeat of the Cancún controversy?

This is not the first time Cruz has drawn fire for travelling abroad during a disaster. In February 2021, he came under intense criticism for fleeing a deadly freeze in Texas to Cancún while millions were left without power. This time, Cruz arrived in Athens on Thursday for a short break following the Senate’s vote on Donald Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill”.

On Saturday 5 July, over 24 hours after the floodwaters surged, he was seen at the ancient site of the Parthenon. A witness told The Daily Beast, “He was with his family and a lone security guard. As he walked past us, I simply said, ‘20 kids dead in Texas and you take a vacation?’ He sort of grunted and walked on. His wife shot me a dirty look. Then they continued on with their tour guide.”

After The Daily Beast published its report, Cruz’s spokesperson insisted the senator had returned “as fast as humanly possible” and dismissed the story as a “bull-piece” that showed “no regard for the tragedy in Texas.”

But flight data reviewed by The Beast contradicts that claim. Multiple commercial flights from Athens to San Antonio were available on both Friday and Saturday, including routes via Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C., that could have returned Cruz to Texas sooner than his eventual Sunday arrival.

With increased demand, airlines have also added more direct connections between Greece and the US this year. In addition to commercial options, Cruz could have used a private charter, as senators frequently do for urgent travel.

Cruz returned to Texas by Monday and appeared on Fox & Friends from Kerrville, one of the hardest-hit towns. He told reporters he had been in contact with local authorities and President Trump “within hours” of the floods to request aid. “There aren’t words to describe the grief that Texans are feeling. Pray for Texas and Kerr County,” he posted on X.

Officials defend federal response

More than 100 people have died in the devastating floods, including at least 27 children, according to state officials. Some Democrats have questioned whether cuts under Trump’s administration may have affected the federal response. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt rejected that claim, calling it a “depraved lie”.