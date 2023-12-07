Texas judge allows woman with potentially life-threatening pregnancy to have abortion

A Texas judge on Thursday (Dec 7) allowed a woman to have an abortion, a decision that challenged the US state's strict laws prohibiting the procedure. The woman, from Dallas-Fort Worth, had a potentially life-threatening pregnancy.

Judge Maya Guerra Gamble allowed 20-weeks-pregnant Kate Cox to have an abortion under a provision of the Texas law which allows the procedure in cases where a woman's health is at risk.

The woman's lawyers have said that the decision is the first such case since the US Supreme Court last year allowed states to ban abortion, overturning Roe v. Wade, which gave a constitutional right to the procedure.

Reports have said that last week, Cox learned that her fetus has full trisomy 18, which is a genetic condition that means her pregnancy may not last until birth. Even if it does, her baby would live at most a few days. She has two children.

Multiple serious conditions, including a twisted spine and irregular skull and heart development, were revealed in the ultrasounds.

The 31-year-old sued the state to have an abortion for a pregnancy that she and her physicians claim endangers not only her life but also her future fertility.

During the hearing, Cox's attorney Molly Duane mentioned that her "life and future fertility are at great risk, and according to her doctor, the medical care that she needs is an abortion".

Duane added that within the last two days, Cox had to visit an emergency room for a fourth time "for pregnancy symptoms including severe cramps leaking fluid and elevated vital signs".

Duane said: "Many of Miss Cox's health risks during this pregnancy will put her life in danger if left untreated, and carrying this pregnancy to term will significantly increase the risks to her future fertility, meaning that she and her husband may not be able to have more children in the future."

The judge granted the requested order, saying that "the idea that Miss Cox wants desperately to be a parent, and this law might actually cause her to lose that ability is shocking and would be a genuine miscarriage of justice".

During the hearing, Johnathan Stone, the attorney representing the state of Texas said that Cox and her husband did not mention that they would suffer "immediate and irreparable injury" without an abortion.