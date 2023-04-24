At least 9 teens injured in Texas after-prom shooting, no arrest so far

In an incident of gun shooting at an after-prom party in Texas at least 9 minors were left injured, media reports said citing officials. However, the victims' wounds are not life-threatening.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, the event happened soon after midnight on Sunday at a house on County Road 263, to the north of Jasper, Texas. Victims of the tragic incident are between the ages 15 and 19 years, Jasper County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Karli Cherry told CNN.

"This investigation is ongoing and people of interest are being questioned," the sheriff's office said in a Sunday statement.

Also Read | Bodies of 47 suspected Kenyan cult members have been exhumed

As per reports, as many as 250 individuals were present at the party when the incident happened.

According to officials, the majority of those injured were sent to Jasper Memorial Hospital. Some were also taken to Christus St. Elizabeth in Beaumont, Texas, for further treatment.

"We first want to say our prayers are with those injured early Sunday morning in the shooting that took place north of town," said Jasper School District in a statement.

Also Read | How foreign countries are evacuating their citizens from conflict-hit Sudan

"Jasper ISD is working with law enforcement in any way we can to aid in their investigation to bring these perpetrators to justice." it said adding, "There will be a much larger law enforcement presence this week to ensure student safety, as well as counselors on hand for any students who need their assistance."

Another shooting was reported in Jasper, according to police. An investigation is still underway into the incident. It may happen that there is a connection between the two incidents.

Watch | 47 bodies of cult-members found at a mass grave in Kenya | WION Pulse

According to officials, a reason for the shootings has not been determined. The Jasper County Sheriff's Department is asking anyone with more information to get in touch.

Jasper is located in eastern Texas. It is around 40 miles west of the Texas-Louisiana border. Mass shootings in the US are expected to reach record levels in 2023. Over the course of 111 days, the bloodshed claimed 88 lives in 17 mass shootings.

The killings are just a small portion of the lethal violence that takes place in the United States each year. As per statistics, mass killings are occurring at a startlingly high rate this year, an average of once every 6.53 days.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE