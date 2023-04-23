Explained | How foreign countries are evacuating their citizens from conflict-hit Sudan

As the conflict continues to rage in Khartoum between the Sudanese army and its paramilitary group called Rapid Support Forces (RSF), countries across the world scramble to evacuate their citizens.

The fighting which suddenly began on April 15 and is now entering its eighth day has since left thousands of foreign nations including aid workers and diplomats stranded in the conflict-hit country.

So far, over 420 people have been killed and thousands of others have been wounded, as per the United Nations’ estimates, amid fears of wider turmoil and a humanitarian disaster.

Where are the evacuations taking place?

The warring sides after several calls from other countries have agreed to help foreign nationals leave Sudan by road, air and sea. While several efforts are by air, others appeared to be via Port Sudan on the Red Sea which is an 850-kilometre drive from Khartoum.

ALSO READ | Sudan violence: US suspends operations at Embassy in Khartoum

Here’s what we know about some of the evacuations:

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia was the first country to successfully evacuate over 150 people, on Saturday, announcing their arrival in Jeddah. A statement from the foreign ministry said that the evacuation was carried out by the kingdom’s naval forces with assistance from other army units.

Among the over 150 people were 91 Saudi citizens and around 66 nationals from 12 other countries – Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Tunisia, Pakistan, India, Bulgaria, Bangladesh, the Philippines, Canada and Burkina Faso.



Kuwait has reported that all citizens wishing to return home had arrived in Jeddah.

Qatar also thanked Saudi Arabia for helping evacuate Qatari citizens from Sudan.

United States

The US military sent three Chinook helicopters which flew from a base in Djibouti, with over 100 troops to evacuate the country’s embassy staff and their families from Khartoum.

The US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, said they are suspending embassy operations in Sudan and will continue to assist Americans stuck as local staff remain to support it. Around thousands of Americans and dual nationals are thought to have remained in the country.

United Kingdom

In a statement, on Sunday, the UK PM, Rishi Sunak said that the country’s armed forces have completed a “complex and rapid evacuation” of British diplomats and their families from Sudan “amid a significant escalation in violence and threats to embassy staff”.

Turkey

Turkey began its evacuation efforts, on Sunday, at dawn taking at least some of its 600 nationals by road from two Khartoum districts. However, their plans from one site in the Sudanese capital were postponed after “explosions” near a mosque which was designated as an assembly point, said the embassy.

ALSO READ | Indians stuck in Sudan arrive in Jeddah after safe evacuation

India

The Indian government is keeping a close eye on the current situation in Sudan. Two Indian Air Force C-130J are currently on standby in Jeddah while the navy’s INS Sumedha has reached Port Sudan in case a civilian rescue operation is ordered, said the Minister of External Affairs (MEA), in an update.

It added, “Apart from the Sudanese authorities, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Sudan are also in regular touch with the UN, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, and US among others.”



EU and member nations

European Union

The European Union, on Friday, said it was “trying to coordinate an operation to get our civilians out of the city which is now in a high-risk situation”. Notably, seven nations among the 27 member countries of the bloc have missions in Sudan.

France

France evacuated some 100 people after a “complicated” rescue operation, said French officials. The first plane with people of multiple nationalities left Khartoum on Sunday for Djibouti. Among those evacuated were also citizens of “European and allied partner” nations, said the French foreign ministry.

ALSO WATCH | Sudan: Saudi Arabia announces safe evacuation of Indians amid violence

A second plane with a similar number is expected to leave on Sunday evening, reported news agencies citing anonymous official sources.

Germany

Germany has started evacuating citizens from Sudan in “an ongoing evacuation operation...in coordination with our partners”, tweeted the defence and foreign ministries.

It added, “Our aim is to fly as many (German) nationals out of Khartoum as possible in this dangerous situation in Sudan. Within the scope of our possibilities, we will also take EU and other nationals with us.”



Italy, Ireland

The Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Rome was planning to evacuate “about 200 people” including some 140 Italians and at least 60 from other countries, on Sunday.

ALSO WATCH | Fighting resumes minutes after Sudan cease-fire

The Irish foreign ministry said that it is deploying 12 defence personnel to Djibouti to help evacuate 150 citizens in Sudan.

Other countries

Russia

The Russian ambassador to Sudan told Moscow’s state media that 140 out of roughly 300 citizens said they wanted to leave the conflict-torn country, reported Reuters, on Sunday.

Around 15 people, including a woman and child, are stuck in a Russian Orthodox church close to Khartoum, said the Russian ambassador, adding that while the evacuation plans were made the implementation remains impossible as it involves crossing the frontlines.

Iraq, Lebanon, Tunisia, Libya, Jordan

The Iraqi embassy staff had been evacuated out of Khartoum, on Saturday and were followed by 14 citizens who arrived safely at a “secure site” at Port Sudan the next day.

Lebanon is planning to evacuate some 60 citizens by the sea who had left Khartoum by road and were “safe”, reported AFP.

While some Tunisian nationals were evacuated on Saudi ships, the embassy has said that the rest of the citizens will be extracted, on Monday.

ALSO WATCH | Sudan: US military evacuates diplomats from Khartoum

On Friday, the Libyan embassy in Khartoum said it evacuated some 83 Libyans from the capital who will leave the country from Port Sudan.

Jordanian foreign ministry spokesman Sinan Majali said that the country has begun operations to evacuate some 300 of its citizens and is in “continuous cooperation with the UAE and Saudi Arabia for this purpose”.

Egypt

Egypt started evacuating citizens from Port Sudan and the city of Wadi Halfa in the northern part of the country and had earlier said there needed to be a “meticulous, safe and organised” evacuation process for some 10,000 of its citizens from its neighbouring Sudan.

South Korea, Japan, Indonesia

South Korea and Japan have deployed forces to nearby countries for possible evacuations.



While Indonesia has said 43 citizens were sheltering inside the embassy compound in Khartoum.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE