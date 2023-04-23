Sudan violence: US suspends operations at Embassy in Khartoum

After a safe evacuation of its personnel and their families, the United States on Sunday announced that it is suspending its Embassy operations in Khartoum, Sudan. The US Department of State has temporarily suspended operations at our Embassy in Khartoum, Sudan and safely evacuated all US personnel and their dependents under our security responsibility, the statement read. It said that suspending operations at embassies is always a difficult decision, but the responsibility for the safety of its personnel comes first.

"I directed this temporary action due to the serious and growing security risks created by the conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces," Antony Blinken said in the statement.

The statement further noted that the widespread fighting has caused "significant numbers of civilian deaths and injuries and damage to essential infrastructure" and "posed an unacceptable risk to our Embassy personnel."

Blinken also applauded the skill and professionalism of US team on the ground, US military forces, and others across the government who carried out this evacuation mission.

The Secretary of State said that America will continue to assist US citizens in Sudan in planning for their own safety and provide regular updates to US citizens in the area.

"We will also continue to coordinate with our allies and partners as well as our local partners on efforts to ensure the safety of their personnel," the statement added.

He also called on both sides, RSF and Sudanese Army to "urgently extend and expand the Eid al-Fitr ceasefire to a sustainable cessation of hostilities to prevent further damage to the Sudanese nation."

Blinken also urged both sides to adhere to international humanitarian law.

US President Joe Biden said on his orders, the United States military conducted an operation to extract US Government personnel from Khartoum.

"I am proud of the extraordinary commitment of our Embassy staff, who performed their duties with courage and professionalism and embodied America’s friendship and connection with the people of Sudan. I am grateful for the unmatched skill of our service members who successfully brought them to safety."

He further thanked Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Saudi Arabia, which were critical to the success of the operation.

Biden said he is receiving regular reports from his team on their ongoing work to assist Americans in Sudan, to the extent possible. "We are also working closely with our allies and partners in this effort."



Calling the violence in Sudan "tragic", Biden said it has already cost the lives of hundreds of innocent civilians.

"It’s unconscionable and it must stop. The belligerent parties must implement an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, allow unhindered humanitarian access, and respect the will of the people of Sudan. We are temporarily suspending operations at the U.S. Embassy in Sudan, but our commitment to the Sudanese people and the future they want for themselves is unending."

