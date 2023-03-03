Tennessee bans drag show performances in front of minors

Tennessee governor Bill Lee has signed the first-of-its-kind bill that bans some drag performances in the state. The law, which comes into force next month, band drag performances in public places or any location where minors can view them. The measure covers “topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, male or female impersonators, or similar entertainers".

The law states that first-time offenders will be slapped with misdemeanors, while subsequent offenses will be seen as felonies and could invite prison sentences of up to six years. While the law has some critics, those who back the law say that it is crucial to safeguard children against exposure to inappropriate entertainment.

Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson, one of the sponsors of the bill, celebrated the legislation.

“The bill gives confidence to parents that they can take their kids to a public or private show and will not be blindsided by a sexualized performance,” he tweeted.

Reports suggest that several more states are contemplating introducing a similar law the prohibits drag performances.

While Lee prepared to bring in the legislation, a purported photo of him from apparently a 1977 school yearbook showing him dressed as a woman started doing the rounds. The person in the photo could be seen in a cheerleader's uniform, curly wig and a pearl necklace. He hit back at reports blaming him of hypocritical behaviour.

"What a ridiculous, ridiculous question that is," he responded, when asked about the photo.

"Conflating something like that to sexualised entertainment in front of children, which is a very serious subject."

His office later issued a statement about the bill, saying that it "specifically protects children from obscene, sexualised entertainment, and any attempt to conflate this serious issue with light-hearted school traditions is dishonest and disrespectful to Tennessee families".

Meanwhile, LGBTQ advocates are worried that the police might wrongly use the law against transgender people walking in public.

However, there are others who think the law won't have any major effect on drag shows as they are legal under Tennessee's existing laws on obscenity.

