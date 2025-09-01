A plan for a post-war US takeover of Gaza has been circulating within President Donald Trump’s administration that involves the US administering the territory for at least a decade. The plan includes relocating the population of Gaza and rebuilding the war-torn region as a tourist resort and manufacturing hub. This comes as Israel moves to escalate its military operations as part of its Gaza City takeover plan.

According to the 38-page prospectus, Gaza’s two million population would temporarily vacate the region either through “voluntary” departures to another country or into restricted areas within the territory during the reconstruction phase, the Washington Post reported.

Reports earlier indicated that there is a proposal to build large-scale camps called “Humanitarian Transit Areas” to house Gaza’s population. The plan carried the name of Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, or GHF, the US-backed aid group that has often been caught in controversies.

The recent report added that people who own land in Gaza would be offered a “digital token” in exchange for rights to redevelop their property. Palestinians who decide to leave Gaza would be provided with $5,000 in cash, subsidies to cover four years of rent, and a year of food, the Post added.

The plan has been termed as “Gaza Reconstitution, Economic Acceleration and Transformation Trust, or GREAT Trust,” and was developed by GHF, it said.

The Global Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) coordinates with the Israeli military and relies on private US security and logistics firms to distribute aid into Gaza. While it is the preferred aid channel by the Israeli government and the Trump administration, the UN has criticised it, saying that thousands have been killed while trying to receive aid since the organisation started its operations in Gaza.

The White House has so far not issued any official statement regarding the report. However, Trump had earlier mentioned taking over Gaza. In February, Trump said that the US should “take over” the war-torn enclave and rebuild it as “the Riviera of the Middle East” after resettling the Palestinian population elsewhere.