/Support for Hamas growing in US? Poll reveals Gen Z backs militant group in Gaza war

Since the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7, 2023, when the militant group abducted 251 Israelis and killed around 1,200, mostly civilians, the United States has stood firmly behind its ally Israel despite conflicting views from US citizens on the Gaza war. In a new survey, it has been revealed that the Generation Z in the US hold a different view of the militant group Hamas. According to the survey, about 60 percent of the country's Generation Z favour the militant group in the conflict.

The poll, conducted between 20 and 21 August by the Harris Poll and HarrisX focused on 2,025 registered voters to whom it was asked: “In the Israel-Hamas conflict, do you support more Israel or more Hamas?”

Sixty percent of voters between the age group of 18–24 showed support for Hamas. While people in the age group of 25–34, showed greater support, 65 per cent, for Israel. This grew to 70 per cent among people aged between 35–44. And between the age group of 45–54, the backing for Israel was at 74 per cent, 84 percent among those aged 55–64, and 89 percent of voters over 65.

Notably, half of the total respondents said they believe Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, while the remaining half backed Israel's move. On being asked the reason behind criticism of Israel, 51 per cent pointed towards the Palestinian human rights rather than anti-Semitism.

A recent survey released by the Quinnipiac University found that a majority of Americans disapprove of the US sending military aid to Israel. According to the poll, 60 percent of Americans are against US sending arms to Israel, while only 32 percent support additional aid.