/Australian man arrested after ramming car into Russian consulate in Sydney | VIDEO

A man has been apprehended after ramming his car into the Russian consulate in Sydney, Australia, on Monday. During the incident, a 24-year-old constable was injured. The incident captured on camera took place around 8:00 AM, after which police alerted the other officials about the "unauthorised vehicle" parked in the driveway of the Russian consulate on Fullerton Street.

Australian broadcasters Sky News and Nine aired visuals of a white SUV with shattered windows and all four doors ajar, abandoned next to a Russian flagpole on the premises of Russia’s consulate in Sydney’s Woollahra suburb.

A police spokesperson told news agency Reuters that one man was arrested in connection with the incident. Officials stated that they tried speaking to the driver at the scene before the driver rammed the car into the consulate gates.

Meanwhile, a neighbour who witnessed the scene stated that the driver accelerated through the gates even after being ordered to exit the vehicle. "The policemen continued to ask him to get out of the car, he didn't get out of the car. They drew their firearms," he told Reuters.

Man arrested and taken to Surry Hills Police Station

The eyewitness also added that the police yelled at the car's driver inside the grounds, asking him to get out of the car. "On arrival, officers attached to Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command attempted to speak to the driver; however, he allegedly drove his vehicle into the gates of the property,” a statement issued by New South Wales police read.

“A 39-year-old man was arrested and taken to Surry Hills Police Station, where he is assisting police with inquiries," the statement further added.

Following the incident, the police constable suffered an injury to his hand and was treated by paramedics at the spot. Meanwhile, another eyewitness who was on the roof of a nearby building disclosed that a flatbed truck later took a white SUV from the grounds of the Russian consulate. However, an official statement from the Russian consulate is yet to come.