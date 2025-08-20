/At least 79 Afghan deportees from Iran killed in deadly accident after bus blasts into flames

A tragic bus crash in western Afghanistan killed at least 79 people, including 17 children. The bus was carrying Afghan migrants deported from Iran, the BBC reported, citing a Taliban interior ministry spokesperson. Most of the people killed, were on the bus, which was en route to Kabul.

The bus was travelling from Iran to the Afghan capital on late Tuesday, when it collided with a motorbike and another vehicle in the western province of Herat near the Iranian border, a senior Afghan government official, Ahmadullah Muttaqi said.

“The car was carrying fuel and it caught fire after a head-on collision with the bus, fully loaded with passengers,” he said.

He added, “The bus also caught fire and the majority of people on the bus died of burn injuries.”

"All the passengers were migrants who had boarded the vehicle in Islam Qala," provincial governor spokesman Mohammad Yousuf Saeedi told news agency AFP, referring to a town near the Afghanistan–Iran border.

According to the Herat police, the accident happened because of the bus driver's "excessive speed and negligence."

Muttaqi also said that these Afghan refugees were returning home after spending a long time in Iran, but they could not reach their destination as their bus met with a tragic accident.

These Afghan migrants are among hundreds of thousands of Afghans who have returned in the last months from Iran and Pakistan, after the announcement of a crackdown in October 2024, claiming that they were living illegally.

Since the 1970s, millions of people have fled Afghanistan for Iran and Pakistan, due to several reasons. The Afghan migrants have complained that in both countries, they have faced systematic discrimination and violence.

According to UN human rights officials, over two million people have returned to Afghanistan from Iran and Pakistan since the start of the year, including more than 1.8 million from Iran and almost 400,000 from Pakistan.