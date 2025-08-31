/Hamas confirms its Gaza military chief Mohammad Sinwar was killed by Israel: Who was he and who will succeed him

Months after Israel claimed the elimination of Hamas chief Mohammad Sinwar, the Palestinian militant group's Gaza chief confirmed his death. While Hamas did not reveal the details of how he was killed and when, it did publish a picture of Sinwar along with other Hamas soldiers, naming them as 'martyrs.'Hams hinted that after Sinwar, his close associate Izz al-Din Haddad is expected to oversee the operations of Hamas' armed wing throughout the Gaza enclave. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on May 28, announced that the Israeli military had killed Hamas Gaza chief Muhammad Sinwar in an air strike on May 13.

Who was Mohammad Sinwar?

Mohammad Sinwar was the brother of slain former chief Yahya Sinwar, who was killed by the Israeli military in October 2024 during a firefight in the Palestine enclave. Mohammad Sinwar, was nicknamed 'the shadow' for his secretive activities. He came into prominence after the abduction of the Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit in 2006. This led to the Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas in which 1027 prisoners were released in exchange for Shalit. Under this deal, Israel had to release Yahya Sinwar, who was serving a life sentence in an Israeli jail for kidnapping Isareli soldiers in 1989. Since then, he has played a crucial role in handling Hamas' 'behind-the-scenes' planning. Ahead of his killing in May this year, Israel had placed a $300,000 bounty on him.

Born in a Khan Younis refugee camp in 1975, Sinwar's family fled from Al-Majdal Asqalan during the 1948 Arab–Israeli War. He joined the military movement of Hamas in 1991. In the same year, he was arrested by Israel on charges of terrorism but was released within a year. Around the same time, he was also arrested by the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah. It was only in 2005 that he became the commander of Hamas' Khan Younis brigade. As per reports, he had survived as many as six assassination attempts by the IDF till May 2021.

Israel's latest offensive on Hamas

An Israeli airstrike in central Gaza on Saturday afternoon reportedly targeted Abu Obeida, the spokesman of Hamas's military wing. The strike hit near a local bakery in Gaza City, with initial reports from the territory saying more than ten people were killed.On Friday, Abu Obeida issued a statement warning Israel against moving to seize Gaza City, while also threatening the safety of Israeli hostages held in the enclave.

As details are still being verified, it remains unclear whether Abu Obeida was indeed eliminated in the strike. The IDF said the operation was carried out with precision munitions and aerial surveillance, aiming to minimise civilian casualties. The military added that the strike followed specific intelligence received by the Shin Bet and Military Intelligence shortly before the attack. (ANI/TPS)



