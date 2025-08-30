/'We remember October 7, and so should you': Israel releases harrowing clip from Hamas attack days after UN declares Gaza famine

Israel on Friday (Aug 29) released a clip from the Hamas-led October 7 assault, as it faces mounting international condemnation over its imminent offensive on Gaza City. The harrowing footage shows the attack on the Taasa family home in Netiv HaAsara, a community just north of Gaza. According to reports, it is part of a 45-minute compilation of attack videos Israel has privately shown to diplomats, world leaders, and journalists but never made public in full. In the segment released, Sabine Taasa — whose husband and eldest son were killed that day — stands beside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he introduces the clip.

Harrowing clip from Oct 7 attack

In a pre-recorded message, the Israeli PM can be heard saying, "We’ll destroy Hamas, we’ll bring our hostages home, because we remember October 7, and so should you". While Netanyahu says that the video has never been shown publicly, according to The Guardian, parts of the video had previously aired on Israel’s Channel 12 News in March 2024.

Security cameras captured the attack. The clip of the attack that was captured by security cameras begins with Gil Taasa rushing two of his sons into the family's backyard bomb shelter before a Hamas militant throws a grenade inside. Moments later, Gil's body can be seen collapsing to the ground.

The two young boys, dressed only in their underwear, are then seen being moved into the blood-stained kitchen. As a gunman enters, one boy pleads in English: "Please, please, please. Let me go home! My dad! My dad!"

The militant then opens the refrigerator, offering them juice or wine. When the boy says he wants his mother, the attacker grabs a bottle of Coca-Cola and walks out. The family's eldest son had already been killed earlier that morning, shot while heading to the beach with friends.

