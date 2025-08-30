/Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi, his aides killed in Israeli strike, confirms Yemen presidency

An earlier report from Israel's Channel 12, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said that a strike carried out in Yemen killed the entire Houthi cabinet, including the prime minister and 12 ministers. The report said that the assessment was preliminary and the IDF was working to confirm it.
The Presidency of the Republic of Yemen as well as the Houthi terrorist organisation on Saturday confirmed that Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi and several of his senior associates were eliminated in an Israeli strike on Thursday, August 28. The statement of the presidency of Yemen was shared on the X handle of a media personality from Yemen News Agency Saba. It said, “The Presidency of the Republic of Yemen issued a condolence statement on the martyrdom of the Prime Minister of the Government of Change and Construction, the mujahid Ahmed Ghaleb Al-Rahawi, and several of his comrades from the ministers due to the treacherous Zionist aggression.”
“We declare the martyrdom of the mujahid Ahmed Ghaleb Al-Rahawi, Prime Minister of the Government of Change and Construction, along with several of his ministerial comrades, who were targeted by the criminal and treacherous Israeli enemy,” it said.
The Israel War Room handle on X also confirmed that the Houthi terrorist organisation has announced the elimination of Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi and several of his senior associates.
It said in the post, “The Houthi terrorist organization announced the elimination of Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi and several other senior terrorists.”