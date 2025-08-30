/Houthi Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi, his aides killed in Israeli strike, confirms Yemen presidency

The Presidency of the Republic of Yemen as well as the Houthi terrorist organisation on Saturday confirmed that Prime Minister Ahmed al-Rahawi and several of his senior associates were eliminated in an Israeli strike on Thursday, August 28. The statement of the presidency of Yemen was shared on the X handle of a media personality from Yemen News Agency Saba. It said, “The Presidency of the Republic of Yemen issued a condolence statement on the martyrdom of the Prime Minister of the Government of Change and Construction, the mujahid Ahmed Ghaleb Al-Rahawi, and several of his comrades from the ministers due to the treacherous Zionist aggression.”