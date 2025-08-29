/Hostages at ‘same risks’ as Hamas: Palestinian militant group warns as Israel intensifies offensive in Gaza

As Israel moves to intensify its offensive in Gaza, Hamas warned Israel on Friday (Aug 18) that its military operations in the region would subject hostages to the “same risks” the militant group’s “fighters” are facing. This comes as the Israeli military earlier the same day declared Gaza City “a dangerous combat zone” as it pushes forces to take over the territory after nearly two years of war.

“We will take care of the prisoners the best we can, and they will be with our fighters in the combat and confrontation zones, subjected to the same risks and the same living conditions,” Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for Hamas’s armed wing, said in a statement.

‘We are not waiting’

Despite the mounting pressure within the country and abroad to end its offensive in Gaza, the Israeli military said on Friday that it was gearing up to expand its operations to seize Gaza City.

“We are not waiting,” Avichay Adraee, the Arabic-language spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces said on X. “We have begun preliminary operations and the initial stages of the attack on Gaza City, and we are currently operating with great force on the outskirts of the city”

In a statement released on Friday, the Israeli military said, “Starting today (Friday), at 10:00 (0700GMT), the local tactical pause in military activity will not apply to the area of Gaza City, which constitutes a dangerous combat zone.”

The Israeli military also said that it “will continue to support humanitarian efforts alongside ongoing maneuvering and offensive operations against terrorist organisations in the Gaza Strip.”

Evacuation ‘inevitable’ in Gaza City

While the military did not order people to leave the region, Adraee said earlier this week that the city’s evacuation was “inevitable”. He added that the military would intensify its operations until all Israeli hostages held in Gaza were returned and Hamas was dismantled “militarily and politically.”