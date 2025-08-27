/Hamas calls Israel’s justification of killing journalists ‘baseless’ and an attempt to evade legal responsibility

Palestinian militant group Hamas slammed an Israeli statement on Tuesday (August 27) that said that a strike on a Gaza hospital that killed several journalists was aimed at a camera operated by the militant group. Hamas called the statement "baseless." The militant group said, "Israel attempted to justify this crime by fabricating a false claim that it had targeted a 'camera' belonging to resistance elements -- an allegation that is baseless, lacking any evidence, and merely aimed at evading legal and moral responsibility for a full-fledged massacre."