Taiwan detains four military officials suspected of spying for China; probe underway

Taiwan detained four military officials including a retired Air Force captain and three active military officers in the city of Kaohsiung on suspicion of spying for China, the Taiwanese Central News Agency reported on Thursday. A total of seven individuals were brought for questioning amongst which three were released on bail of 100,000 to 200,000 Taiwan dollars ($3,260).

After the questioning, the prosecutor detained the retired Air Force captain Li, one commander Sun and two lieutenant commanders Liu and Kung, ANI reported.

As per reports, the prosecutor said that Liu began his business in China after retiring from the force in 2013 and then was recruited as a spy to recruit active military officers in the Air and Navy forces.

He was believed to have recruited at least six military officers for rewards of 200,000 to 7,000 Taiwan dollars from Beijing.

Citing Taiwan's National Defence Ministry, the media said that the case was exposed by the military personnel who investigated the espionage allegations.

The investigation is still going on as it is expected that more military personnel are involved in spying activities for China.

Similarly, in late 2022, two incidents of military officials were detained on allegations of spying for China. A former marine major was detained in November for using a fake ID to enter the Zuoying Naval Base.

(With inputs from agencies)