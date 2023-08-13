Syrian capital rocked by early morning explosions

The Syrian capital was rocked by a series of explosions, media outlets said quoting local residents in Damascus. However, government officials have yet to issue a statement regarding the source or intended target of these explosions. Past incidents of a similar nature have often been attributed to Israeli airstrikes. They are often retaliated with Syrian air defenses engaging to intercept the incoming missiles.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor based in Britain, has indicated that the explosion might have emanated from a storage warehouse housing rockets for Iran-backed militias.

However, the exact nature of the incident, including whether it was an Israeli strike, remains unconfirmed. The Observatory has also noted that the extent of casualties or injuries resulting from the explosion remains unclear.

Similar incidents

The most recent reported Israeli airstrike was on August 7, where Syrian state media reported airstrikes in areas surrounding Damascus, resulting in the deaths of at least four Syrian army soldiers. According to the Observatory, these strikes were aimed at weapons depots, munitions storage, and positions belonging to Iran-backed militias in the Damascus vicinity.

Syrian air defenses managed to intercept and shoot down some of the Israeli missiles during these attacks.

Israel's ongoing strategy

In the aftermath of these incidents, Syria's foreign ministry released a strongly worded statement condemning the attacks.

Over time, Israel has consistently conducted airstrikes on targets within government-controlled regions of Syria. These strikes align with Israel's policy to curtail Iranian influence in the neighboring country. However, Israel rarely admits to its involvement in these actions.

History of airstrikes

Israel has targeted Damascus and Aleppo international airports on multiple occasions in recent years, occasionally rendering them non-operational.

The motivation behind these actions is Israel's determination to counter what it perceives as Iranian expansion within Syria. Since the onset of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Iran's presence in the region has grown significantly, with President Bashar al-Assad receiving steadfast support from the Shia nation.

