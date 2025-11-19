/Summers resigns from OpenAI board as Harvard probes his long-standing association with Epstein

Harvard University will launch a fresh investigation into former Treasury secretary and Barack Obama's director of the National Economic Council, Larry Summers' connections with the late convicted child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, after newly released documents suggest the two maintained an "unusually close relationship for years," the University's student newspaper reported.

Harvard spokesperson Jonathan Swain, in a statement to The Harvard Crimson that "the University is conducting a review of information concerning individuals at Harvard included in the newly released Jeffrey Epstein documents to evaluate what actions may be warranted."

The university investigation will look into Harvard affiliates implicated across the documents, who include Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan M Dershowitz and English professor emerita Elisa F. New, who is Summers' wife, the paper reported.

Summers, on Wednesday (Nov 19), announced that he will step down from the board of AI major, OpenAI. Earlier, on Monday, he announced his resignation from Harvard and all his public commitments, but it was unclear whether that included his position at the artificial intelligence startup.

Summers served as Harvard University’s president from 2001 to 2006, a period during which Epstein donated more than $9 million to Harvard and its affiliated programmes between 1998 and 2008. Epstein was also appointed as a visiting fellow to conduct research.

The university later concluded Epstein “lacked the academic qualifications visiting fellows typically possess and his application proposed a course of study Epstein was unqualified to pursue”.



Details of Summers’ correspondence with Epstein were made public last week after the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee released more than 20,000 documents it obtained pursuant to a subpoena from Epstein’s estate. Summers has faced intense scrutiny following the release of those files.

The Republican-controlled US Congress on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly (427–1) in favour of a bill to release DOJ files on sex offender Epstein. President Trump initially opposed the release of files, but later supported it after intense pressure from his own supporters.