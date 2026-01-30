/Sudan Foreign Minister Ibrahim seeks deeper economic partnership with India

Sudan's Foreign Minister Mohieldin Salim Ahmed Ibrahim has emphasised the potential for a deeper economic partnership with India during his visit to New Delhi for the second India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal on the sidelines of India and Arab Countries Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture, Mr Ibrahim described the India Arab foreign Ministers' meet as a key forum for collaboration.

"This is the second round of this meeting, and it is basically on how we can build together opportunities for partnership in economic side. And as you know, politics always go with the economy this time," he said.

He highlighted the significant role played by Indian communities in Arab countries. "So India is almost with us in the Arab world, as Indian communities are very important, and they are part and parcel of our development," Mr Ibrahim added.

The meeting, held on 31 January 2026, builds on the inaugural edition and aims to expand ties in economic, political, and cultural spheres amid India's growing engagement with the Arab world.

On bilateral relations between India and Sudan, the foreign minister pointed to a deep-rooted historical connection that both sides are keen to modernise.

"It is a long-standing relationship, and now we try to revise some of our agreements, to update it, to go forward for the benefit of the two sides," he explained.

India and Sudan share longstanding diplomatic and economic links, with recent efforts including foreign office consultations to strengthen cooperation. Mr Ibrahim's visit comes at a time when Sudan is navigating reconstruction challenges, and officials have expressed interest in enhanced Indian involvement in economic sectors.

Broadening the discussion to continental ties, the Sudanese minister noted the framework for engagement between India and Africa.

"Africa and India also having partnership through the African Union. Indian communities are doing well in African countries," he said.

India's relations with Africa have expanded through mechanisms such as the India-Africa Forum Summit and partnerships via the African Union, with diaspora communities contributing significantly to host economies.