/Ahead of Union Budget 2026: What changed in 2025? 9 key takeaways explained

Just two days before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents her Budget on February 1, 2026, attention turns to the policy changes introduced in 2025. This will be her ninth consecutive Budget and the first to fall on a Sunday in over a decade. Understanding the key measures of 2025 provides context for what industry, investors, and households expect in the forthcoming speech. The Budget 2025 was presented with the theme 'Sabka Vikas'.

