Strong winds knock over US' National Christmas Tree outside White House

The United States' National Christmas Tree on Tuesday (Nov 28) was knocked over as strong winds roared through the Washington area. The nearly 40-foot tree from Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia fell over during a strong wind gust, said the National Park Service.

Is it salvageable?

Soon after the tree toppled over, The National Park Service said: "As the saying goes, 'the show must go on'". It also said that it was "looking at all possibilities to ensure a successful event this year". The annual tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for Thursday (Nov 30).

The National Park Service spokesperson Jasmine Shanti in a statement said that a snapped cable was replaced, and the tree was set upright.

"After assessing the tree's condition and replacing a snapped cable, the tree is now upright," she said.

On its website, the agency warned that for the Washington area, "occasional wind gusts to gale force" would be possible through Tuesday evening.

What is the National Christmas Tree?

The National Christmas Tree is a 100-year-old annual Christmas holiday tradition. Since 1923, every year, the US President in a ceremony lights the tree.

As per this year's schedule, the National Christmas Tree which is located in the White House's President Park will be lighted by President Joe Biden on November 30. From December 2nd till January 1st, the 40-foot tree will be available for public viewing.

The tradition began on December 24, 1923, when the then President Calvin Coolidge lit a 48-foot balsam fir from Vermont that was erected in the middle of the Ellipse.

Is it a 100-year-old tree?

No, the tree was delivered to the White House Ellipse on November 14. Over the 100 years of this holiday tradition, the National Christmas Tree has been replaced many times.

The last one was planted in October 2021, but had to be taken down after it developed a fungal infection.

In the one century of this holiday tradition, at least three National Christmas trees have fallen victim to Washington's winds, reports The Daily Beast.