Staying fit in the time of a killer pandemic!

While social distancing has shut out most people from outdoor activities - athletes, fitness fanatics, and coaches have taken to the internet to help people work-out from home.

Coronavirus outbreak has forced people to stay indoors, but some fitness fanatics haven't shut shop. Fitness instructor Joe Wicks is conducting online classes for children and their parents at home.

"Well, what I really liked, is when I put it out there, obviously it's aimed at children, but if you are an unfit parent or adult and you're not really active, they're actually really great exercises for you because you start moving", Wicks told Reuters.

“This isn't just a Monday to Friday flash in the pan thing. My subscribers have gone up. They've doubled. I've got nearly 2 million subscribers, so I want to keep generating content that's free, that's accessible", he added.

Not just online

A fitness trainer in Hamburg brought people to their balconies for a 30-minute exercise routine.

One father even managed to combine fitness with childcare. Coronavirus pandemic has brought focus back on health, fitness and immunity.

Important to stay fit

Being physically active not only strengthens the immune system by reducing the risk of chronic diseases but also flushes bacteria out of the lungs thereby decreasing the chances of getting a cold, flu or other illness.

In fact, a large study showed that mild to moderate exercise – performed about three times a week – reduced the risk of dying during the Hong Kong Flu outbreak in 1998.

Reasons to exercise at home:

It strengthens the immune system

Exercising reduces risk of chronic diseases

Working out flushes bacteria out of the lungs

It decreases chances of getting cold & flu

Exercising reduced risk of dying during 1998 hong kong flu outbreak

Here’s what you could do:

Three times per week, perform mild to moderate exercise for not more than 20-45 minutes

Workout at home with a sharp focus on cardio-vascular exercises like spot running, skipping, jumping jacks, push ups, plank taps etc

Do not over-exercise, shorten or skip workouts if you feel unwell

Avoid training partners who are sneezing or coughing

Wash your hands often before and after exercise

Eat and sleep well to boost your immune system

Exercise away!