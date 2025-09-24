Statue of Trump and Epstein holding hands appears on National Mall, mocking “Everlasting Friendship”

A bronze-coated statue of Trump and Epstein mocking the everlasting friendship between the two had appeared on the east end of the National Mall for the Washington, DC, residents. The two men in the statue were holding hands with weird smirks on their faces, legs kicking back in joy.

The Statue

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The 12-foot-long statue appeared on Tuesday, making it the third such statue mocking President Trump since June. There were three plaques under the statue, one of which reads, “We celebrate the long-lasting bond between President Donald J. Trump and his ‘closest friend,’ Jeffrey Epstein.” With- Voice over: “There must be more to life than having everything.”

The second plaque, “Donald Trump- Yes, there is. But I won't tell you what it is. We have certain things in common, Jeffrey. Enigmas never age, have you noticed that? A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday— and may every day be another wonderful secret. Donald Trump's signature”

The Third plaque, " Jeffrey Epstein- Nor will I, since I also know what it is. Yes, we do, come to think of it. As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you.

The creator of the statue remains unknown. However, according to USA Today, it's the protest artwork of The Secret Handshake Project.

Other projects also paid a similar tribute to the US President Donald Trump. These include a bronze pile of poop perched on a congressional desk to “honour” January 6th protestors, and another one titled ‘Dictator approved’, a golden thumbs-up crushing the Statue of Liberty.

White House Reaction

The Trump administration reacted almost immediately: “Liberals are free to waste their money however they see fit—but it’s not news that Epstein knew Donald Trump, because Donald Trump kicked Epstein out of his club for being a creep,” said a White House spokesperson to TMZ. “Liberals are free to waste their money however they see fit—but it’s not news that Epstein knew Donald Trump, because Donald Trump kicked Epstein out of his club for being a creep.”