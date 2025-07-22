/WATCH| Trump judging teen models and jokes about dating minor girl 'in 10 years'

A video newly surfaced online and shared by Meidas Touch shows Donald Trump judging a teen modelling contest organised by Elite Model Management featuring participants as young as 14. A 2020 Guardian investigation into Elite Model Management's Look of the Year competition was facing allegations of abuse.

In a similar competition of September 1992, contestants boarded Spirit of New York, by the chartered for another Elite cruise. One of the girls on the boat was Shawna Lee, then a 14-year-old from a small town outside Toronto. She recalls how the contestants were encouraged to parade downstairs, one by one, and dance for Trump, Casablancas and others. The Guardian report lists that such competition was used to gain sexual favours from vulnerable teenage girls.

However, the Guardian report doesn't mention any allegation against Trump even though he was actively involved in those events. Meiselas, a documentary producer who has been involved with Magnum Photos, said in a podcast with Meidas Touch that Trump bragged about dropping in on naked contestants under the pretext of “inspecting” and getting away with it because being the pegant owner.

In another video by Entertainment Tonight features lewd comments made by Trump talked about dating a girl when she turned older. The incriminating clip features the convesration between Trump and a group of young girl first published in 2016 by Entertainment Tonight.