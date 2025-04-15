Starbucks has announced that dress code for its baristas in North America is being updated for a "better customer experience". It said that the changes will take effect on May 12. As per the new rule, baristas must wear a solid black top and a denim bottom in any shade of khaki, blue, or black. Starbucks said baristas could also wear new company-branded t-shirts, with the coffee chain providing two shirts for free to its workers.

Advertisment

Read More | Mehul Choksi: Who is Barbara Jabarika, who 'honey-trapped' the fugitive businessman?

"We’re evolving our dress code in all stores to focus on simplified colour options that allow our iconic green apron to shine and create a sense of familiarity for our customers, no matter which store they visit across North America," the company said in a post.

"Our partners are the face of our brand, and our iconic green apron has always been a special part of what makes us unique. Since 1987, the green apron has been the symbol for Starbucks Coffee Company, representing the hundreds of thousands of retail partners in North America who connect with customers every day," the statement by the company added.

Advertisment

Read More | Starbucks introduces new policy, to ask customers 'to buy something' or 'get out'

The new dress code is part of Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol’s push to revamp the company. Niccol, who joined the company from Chipotle Mexican Grill, was appointed the CEO in August 2024. Since then, Niccol has taken several steps to revamp the company, including shuffling the executive ladder and announcing layoffs.

Starbucks Workers United criticises the management

Advertisment

However, the new rule has not made baristas happy. A representative for Starbucks Workers United, the union that has organised more than 500 of the company’s roughly 10,000 corporate-run US cafes, criticised the move and called on Starbucks to focus on reaching a collective-bargaining agreement, reported Bloomberg.

Starbucks just announced a significantly more conservative dress code, instead of finalizing fair contracts and addressing actual issues like understaffing and lack of guaranteed hours.



Our union has been fighting for a contract that expands the dress code. pic.twitter.com/JJFHCDkEqi — Starbucks Workers United (@SBWorkersUnited) April 14, 2025

Read More | New Starbucks CEO faces backlash for 1000 miles private jet commute

"Starbucks is prioritizing a limiting dress code that won’t improve the company’s operations," Jasmine Leli, a barista and union bargaining delegate, said in a statement. Niccol should “get involved in the bargaining process and hear from us directly on what Starbucks partners actually need to succeed,” she added.

As per reports, Starbucks' sales were flat in 2024 compared with the prior year. In 2024, its shares were down about 20% up until Niccol's appointment, since then they have jumped 28%.

Read More | 'Disfigured genitals, multiple skin grafts': Man gets $50mn in lawsuit after hot Starbucks drink spilled on lap

(With inputs from agencies)