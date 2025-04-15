The fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi has been detained in Belgium after the relentless efforts of India to extradite him. The diamond merchant has already started contesting his arrest and extradition, citing his health issues.

Advertisment

The Gitanjali Group owner, accused in connection with a financial fraud in PNB, was arrested after a joint operation by Indian and Belgian authorities.

Also read: Fugitive Mehul Choksi arrested in Belgium. How long can his extradition take?

But what was eye-catching in this whole drama was Choksi's claim that he was "honey-trapped" and abducted, which involved a Hungarian woman named Barbara Jabarika.

Advertisment

Who is Barbara?

In 2018, Choksi ran from India and landed in Antigua and Barbuda to escape a crackdown after his fraud. He acquired the citizenship there by making some investments. In 2021, he appeared in Dominica and was arrested for illegal entry. That’s when the Barbara Jabarika angle unravelled.

Also read: Exclusive: Belgium confirms Mehul Choksi's arrest, Indian extradition request

Advertisment

Choksi claimed he was allegedly abducted, tortured, and placed on a boat that took him from Antigua to Dominica. And Barbara was a crucial part of the entire plot, the fugitive business tycoon claimed.

'Experienced Sales Negotiator'

As per her LinkedIn profile, Barbara was a “Property Investment Agent” from Bulgaria. She claimed herself to be an “Experienced Sales Negotiator with a demonstrated history of working in Direct Sales and the Real Estate Industry".

Also read: Mehul Choksi: How a diamond tycoon became a wanted fugitive. The rise and ruin of the business magnate | WION Explains

"Skilled in Customer Service, Sales Negotiations, Leadership and Team Coordination. Over 10 years of Sales Experience, achieving Management positions in Property and Retail," her LinkedIn profile said.

As per an NDTV report, Choksi's wife claimed they met Barbara in 2020 and she honey-trapped him.

The fugitive tycoon claimed Barbara befriended him under false pretences and invited him over for dinner just before the alleged abduction.

Also read: 'Had to happen': Former law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Mehul Choksi's arrest

But, Barbara has denied all the claims, saying the reports that she was Choksi's "girlfriend" were untrue, NDTV reported.

(With inputs from agencies)