Former minister of law and justice and BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said the arrest of fugitive businessman Mehul Choski "had to happen".

While talking to reporters in Biahr's Patna, Prasad said, "We came here to attend the program held on the occasion of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's birth anniversary. I pay my respects to the architect of the Constitution, who inspires people even today. Mehul Choksi arrest had to happen. PM Narendra Modi's government does not spare anyone," news agency ANI reported.

Choksi was arrested in Belgium on Saturday (April 12) after India's demand for his extradition.

After the arrest, Vaibhav Khuraniya, one of the complainants in a fraud case against Choksi, said that it may not be easy to bring the business magnet back to India due to legal complexities involved in extradition.

"I just hope, although I don't think it's going to work out. Since they couldn't get Vijay Mallya for so long, I don't think he can be brought back to India so easily because there are so many legalities which are involved. I suppose he has carried this kind of fraud across the world. He has been selling very low-quality diamonds at exceptionally high rates. That's probably why even Nirav Modi is in jail," Khuraniya told news agency ANI.

"Only after he comes back to India will I be more hopeful than him being arrested there," he added.

In 2016, an FIR was filed against Choksi based on the complaint of Khuraniya.

Meanwhile, businessman Robert Vadra says, "It is a very big thing for the country. Arresting is a different thing, but it is important that the money of the people who have been should be recovered, and the government should think about it. Nirav Modi and other people should also be brought back, and the government should ensure that the losses of the people are taken care of by the government..." ANI reported.

