After Mehul Choksi's arrest in Belgium, Punjab National Bank Scam whistle-blower Hariprasad SV said that India might face challenges in extraditing him.

Choksi's legal team is likely to contest the extradition, citing health issues and potentially using Belgian residency status to their advantage.

Hariprasad recalled the fugitive businessman's history of using legal loopholes, stating how he evaded the process when caught in Dominica.

"Extradition is not an easy task. Choksi's wallet is full, and he will employ the best lawyers in Europe to avoid the process like what Vijay Maliya has been doing. I don't think it is going to be easy for India to get him back," he said.

"When he was caught in Antigua (Dominica) and other islands, he could manage to get out of it because he has a fleet of lawyers. But I wish and hope that this time, the Indian government will succeed," Hariprasad said.

He further highlighted how Choksi cheated on nearly 100 franchises, with most of them filing cases in parts of India.

"Even I got his arrest warrant from Bangalore police, but nothing really happened as he was smart enough to get away from the clutches of law," the PNB Scam whistle-blower said.

"The legal system in India is undoubtedly very great, but the extradition process depends on the country we are dealing with. This case is not going to be easy, as he has so much money," Hariprasad said.

'Most important thing is to get back billions of dollars'

Hariprasad, hailing Choksi's arrest by Belgium's Law Enforcement authorities, said that the most important thing following the fugitive businessman's detention was to get back the 'billions of dollars' he looted from India.

"Wow, Mehul Choksi getting arrested in Belgium is great news not only for India but also for all those who got cheated by him. The government must bring him back to India as soon as possible, and justice must be delivered," he said.

"Apart from bringing him back, the most important thing is to get back all those billions of dollars he looted from India and stashed anywhere in the world. Hopefully, the Government of India will succeed this time. Great news," Hariprasad said.

Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Hariprasad had alerted the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on July 26, 2016, about a potential large-scale scam.

Prasad, in his letter to PMO, raised concerns that the balance sheets contained clear indicators that something was amiss.

